1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 23.2% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

GIS opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

