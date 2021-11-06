Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4731 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by 50.2% over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.