GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
GrafTech International stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
