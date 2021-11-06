GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

GrafTech International stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

