Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

