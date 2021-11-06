TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.