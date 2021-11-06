Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

