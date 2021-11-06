Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.75 ($8.28).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 610.60 ($7.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 613.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.85. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.