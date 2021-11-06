Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.75 ($8.28).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 610.60 ($7.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 613.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.85. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

