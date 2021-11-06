B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RILY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 204,005 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

