MetLife, Inc. (MET) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

MetLife has increased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MetLife to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

MET opened at $63.99 on Friday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

