Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

LSBK opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

