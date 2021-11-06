David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $10,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

CXDO stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

