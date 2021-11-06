Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.00.

BFAM stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

