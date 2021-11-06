1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $9 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $331.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average of $271.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.37 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.