XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.
Shares of XOMA opened at $26.35 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 0.78.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XOMA were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
