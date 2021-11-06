XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%.

Shares of XOMA opened at $26.35 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Get XOMA alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XOMA were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.