Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $32.47 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

