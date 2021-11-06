Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 36,794 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Scorpio Tankers worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $16.72 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

