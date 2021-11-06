$1.31 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.58. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

