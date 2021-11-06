Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.
ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.
In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
