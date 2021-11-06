Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

