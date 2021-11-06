Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Heidi Rena Roth Sells 12,696 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KRC stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $74.05.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
