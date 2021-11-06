Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Insider Heidi Rena Roth Sells 12,696 Shares

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KRC stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

