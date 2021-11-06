Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00.

Shares of TNDM opened at $130.65 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

