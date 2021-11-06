MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.