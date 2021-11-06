Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $87.32 on Friday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

