Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 232,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $107,000.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.