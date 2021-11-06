Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 83,140 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Telos worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,856 shares of company stock worth $12,361,906 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 663.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

