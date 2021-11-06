Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s share price was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.58 and last traded at $79.81. Approximately 2,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATLC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $773,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

