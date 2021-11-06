Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 60,067 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $18.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

