Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.21

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 39677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$843.14 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.74.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$137.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

