ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 220,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,761,006 shares.The stock last traded at $71.06 and had previously closed at $69.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock worth $1,491,340,436. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $112,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

