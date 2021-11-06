Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Down 8.7%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.78. Approximately 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.