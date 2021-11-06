Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 98916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

