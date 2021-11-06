UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $25,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $241.99 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

