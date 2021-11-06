FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.23%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

