PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 158.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

