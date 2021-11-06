Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 101.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Street Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

