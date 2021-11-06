BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

