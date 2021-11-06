Cardinal Health, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4908 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

