Tate & Lyle plc (TATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.82) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 634 ($8.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 740.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

