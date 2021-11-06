Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE FUN opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

