Gattaca plc (GATC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 17th

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GATC opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Friday. Gattaca has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.77. The company has a market capitalization of £53.76 million and a PE ratio of -48.57.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Gattaca in a report on Thursday.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

