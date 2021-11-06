Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.