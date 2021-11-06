Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETSY opened at $260.12 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $283.40. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.