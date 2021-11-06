JMP Securities Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $300.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $274.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $144.41 and a 52-week high of $275.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

