Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $402,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

