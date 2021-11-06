Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 14,650 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth approximately $19,440,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

PJUL stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

