Harsco (NYSE:HSC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price decreased by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HSC stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,821 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

