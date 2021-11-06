Robert W. Baird Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $548.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $522.00 to $548.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $497.32 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $292.26 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

