Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 159,081 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 335.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,081 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

