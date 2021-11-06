California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Morningstar worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $312.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.77. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.41 and a 1 year high of $323.97.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,527 shares of company stock valued at $57,309,040. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

