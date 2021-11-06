Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

RL stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

