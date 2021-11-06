Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $52.09 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.